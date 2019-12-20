SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 159,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 151.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SEAC stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $151.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.91.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

