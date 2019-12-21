Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBCF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

SBCF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 855,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 507,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57,147 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

