Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Shares Gap Up to $39.01

Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $39.01. Sealed Air shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 2,328,173 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Bank of America upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

In other news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 40.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 829,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 525,381 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,711,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

