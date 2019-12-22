Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sealed Air from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 2,802,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,143. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.60%.

In other Sealed Air news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 556.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

