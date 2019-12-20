Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:SHOS remained flat at $$3.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 228,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,813. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Ods Capital Llc bought 9,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,473.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,407,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,161,074.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 130,230 shares of company stock valued at $454,116. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

