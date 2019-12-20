Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Seattle Genetics to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.31.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 2.03. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $51.50 and a twelve month high of $122.36.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,348 shares of company stock worth $23,091,182. 33.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

