Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $101.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $117.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.03. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.57.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $228,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $2,096,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,348 shares of company stock worth $23,091,182. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

