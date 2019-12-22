Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $130.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

SGEN opened at $117.29 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $213.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $2,348,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,348 shares of company stock worth $23,091,182 over the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 117.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

