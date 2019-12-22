Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SNFCA opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.01. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Security National Financial by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Security National Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Security National Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

