Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Down 6.7%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 412,849 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,550,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 452,700 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,516,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

