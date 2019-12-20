Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter worth $1,635,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 98,252 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter worth $757,000.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

