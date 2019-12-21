Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 164.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 668,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

