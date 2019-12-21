Selfkey (KEY) One Day Volume Hits $2.03 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, RightBTC, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.66 million and $2.03 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.43 or 0.06678420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030046 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001389 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, RightBTC, Tidex, ABCC, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.