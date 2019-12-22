SelfSell Market Capitalization Achieves $96,631.00 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a market cap of $96,631.00 and approximately $8,027.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034452 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 282.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.