SelfSell (SSC) Trading 61.1% Lower Over Last Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SelfSell has a total market cap of $99,114.00 and $18,009.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034620 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.