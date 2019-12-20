Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.91. Semtech has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $35,010.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,279 shares of company stock worth $1,959,472. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 671.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Semtech by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

