Senior (LON:SNR) Coverage Initiated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 201 ($2.64) price target on the stock. Panmure Gordon’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Senior from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Senior from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Senior to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 200.14 ($2.63).

LON SNR opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $733.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36. Senior has a twelve month low of GBX 163.60 ($2.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 198.89.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

