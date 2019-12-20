Sentinel (SENT) Market Cap Tops $2.34 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $34,436.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.