Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) was down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), approximately 7,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 75,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50 ($1.51).

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 119.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Profile (LON:SEPL)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?