Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,445,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 952,398 shares.The stock last traded at $45.81 and had previously closed at $45.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $2,739,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 120.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

