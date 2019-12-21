Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,322,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,589,000 after buying an additional 275,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,702,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,026,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,912,000 after acquiring an additional 131,885 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,690,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 25.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,340,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.14. 504,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,351. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

