Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ TYHT opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Shineco has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Shineco worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

