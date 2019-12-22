Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of TRI stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.46) on Wednesday. Trifast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 149 ($1.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 197.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

