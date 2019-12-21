Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.79 ($46.26).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of SHL traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €42.58 ($49.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,141 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?