Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLAB. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,555,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $246,072. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?