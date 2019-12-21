Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Richard Ruedy Sells 32,222 Shares

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,224,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Ruedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Richard Ruedy sold 7,777 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $286,193.60.

On Friday, November 22nd, Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of Silk Road Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,168,691.94.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,823,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

