Silver Chef (ASX:SIV) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Silver Chef Limited (ASX:SIV)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.66 ($0.47) and last traded at A$0.66 ($0.47), approximately 17,336 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.68 ($0.48).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Silver Chef Company Profile (ASX:SIV)

Silver Chef Limited engages in the rental and financing of commercial equipment in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. It offers equipment rental and financing solutions to small and medium sized businesses in the hospitality industry, such as coffee shops, takeaway stores, independently owned restaurants, and franchises.

