Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO James E. Meyer Sells 716,549 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.54.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?