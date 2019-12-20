Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $21.07 on Monday. Sitime has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of Sitime stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

