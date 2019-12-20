Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays began coverage on Sitime in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sitime in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $21.07 on Monday. Sitime has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

