SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading 1.3% Higher

SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SLC AGRICOLA S/S from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

About SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sunflower, sorghum, and sugarcane seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in the rental of own properties.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?