Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 695,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,909. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,253,070.00. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $215,696.25. Insiders sold 58,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

