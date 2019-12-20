Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.45-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.53 million.Smart Global also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 687,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,104. Smart Global has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $867.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smart Global will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

