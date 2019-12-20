SmartCash Market Capitalization Reaches $3.02 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.02 million and $20,845.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Braziliex. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.