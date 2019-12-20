SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRU.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Friday, November 15th.

SRU.UN traded up C$0.15 on Friday, reaching C$31.56. The company had a trading volume of 119,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,912. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$30.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

