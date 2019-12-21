SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

SDC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $325,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.51. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

