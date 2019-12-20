SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SDC. Bank of America started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $261,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

