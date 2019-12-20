SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.10, approximately 9,258,552 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,189,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

