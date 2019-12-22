Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.10, 829,336 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 474,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley set a $8.50 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 194,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the period. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds