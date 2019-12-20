Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.04

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.04 and traded as high as $47.51. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $47.36, with a volume of 41,011 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

