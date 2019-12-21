SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Given $7.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on SMTC from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald bought 43,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith purchased 14,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $166,841 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SMTC by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in SMTC in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SMTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SMTC by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,972,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.07. 176,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. SMTC has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $5.98.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

