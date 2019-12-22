SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.69

Shares of SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.69 and last traded at $38.52, with a volume of 8307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

SMFKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00.

About SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

