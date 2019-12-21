Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $532,400.85 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 35,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $532,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,336,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,187,247.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $190,153.26.

On Monday, November 18th, Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $120,211.29.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.09. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

