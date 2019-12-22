Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $128,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $383,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,922. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.68. 537,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,091. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol