SnowGem Price Hits $0.0107 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market cap of $221,153.00 and $45,826.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,215.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.01789861 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.02626453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00560135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00657626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054128 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00018371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013964 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 20,702,180 coins and its circulating supply is 20,625,088 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.