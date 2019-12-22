Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Social Send has a market cap of $121,527.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010205 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003081 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005859 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,623,612 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.