Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,116.95 ($14.69) and last traded at GBX 1,127 ($14.83), 246,609 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 400,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,128 ($14.84).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Softcat from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,103.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 994.20. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 32.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a GBX 26.40 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other Softcat news, insider Martin Hellawell bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,046 ($13.76) per share, for a total transaction of £10,460,000 ($13,759,536.96).

Softcat Company Profile (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

