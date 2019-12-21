Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €36.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.80 ($35.81) price target on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €32.85 ($38.20).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €30.98 ($36.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.77. Software has a twelve month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a twelve month high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

