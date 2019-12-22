Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

SUNS stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $288.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 35.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

