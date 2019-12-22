SolarCoin (SLR) Price Up 4.5% This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $816,383.00 and approximately $233.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00572827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,884,934 coins and its circulating supply is 56,026,288 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Lykke Exchange, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.